Watch life-sized Hot Wheels Monster Trucks drive around Van Andel Arena September 14 & 15

Fans of monster truck shows will want to head to Van Andel Arena as the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Glow Party is coming to Grand Rapids on September 14 and 15.

Watch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live, in action, including Skelesaurus, HW 5-Alarm, Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, and Gunkster™.

The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot ARCTICGON, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!

Joe Cypher, driver of the 5-Alarm Hot Wheels truck, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his experience on the track, and why people need to come check out this one-of-a-kind show.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live has shows on September 14 at 12:30 and 7:30, and September 15 at 2:30.

Get more details about these shows at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

