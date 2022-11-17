Watch artists go head-to-head to create masterpieces during Art Battle GR

Art Battle is a showcase of the finest artists and live art talent in the area, and it's making its way to Grand Rapids this weekend.

The event is described as an evening of creativity and community, where a live painting tournament showcases local artists going head-to-head to create their own masterpieces within a limited time frame.

Come watch as artists transform blank canvases into beautiful pieces of art in three rounds of just 20 minutes, and then help vote to determine the winner of the event.

All artwork will also be available for purchase in the silent auction.

Art Battle - Grand Rapids will take place at Zeal Aerial Fitness on November 19. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the first round will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door or online. Get a promo code for 40 percent off if you follow them on Instagram and send them a message.

Learn more at artbattle.com.