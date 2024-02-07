Watch and learn all about dance at Midwest RAD Fest in Kalamazoo

Watch, perform, and learn all about dance at the 15th annual RAD Fest in Kalamazoo.

The festival is a juried event at the Epic Center featuring the best in modern, post-modern, and contemporary dance from all over the country. No other festival in the region offers emerging, professional, and experimental artists the opportunity to present their work (without financial commitment), opportunities for professional development (master classes, lectures, discussion panels), and free networking events.

RAD Fest presents live stage performances, site-specific works, a Screendance film series, master classes, workshops, a mediated discussion group, and several different networking opportunities for artists and patrons.

Additionally, RAD Fest offers audience development events like open rehearsals, Q & A sessions, open lectures, interactive performances, and more.

Midwest RAD Fest will take place from February 29 through March 3. Performances are at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets to the event range from $15 to $75.

Learn more and see an event schedule at midwestradfest.org.