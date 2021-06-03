Watch a virtual performance of "The Laramie Project" June 5-7

Enjoy some theater from the comfort of your own home as the Arts Coalition of Grand Rapids in collaboration with the Grand Rapids Pride Center streams a production of "The Laramie Project" this weekend.

Since it was first produced in 2000, "The Laramie Project" has become an important and popular work of theater, often used in schools to teach tolerance and inclusivity. Hailed as a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

"The Laramie Project: A Virtual Theatrical Documentary" will be available to view starting June 5 at 7:30 p.m. and be available until June 7 at midnight.

Tickets cost up to $10, with additional donations being accepted. All proceeds benefit the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

Learn more by visiting The Arts Coalition Facebook page or visit showtix4u.com.