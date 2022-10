Watch a 1,000-pound pumpkin be carved into a masterpiece in downtown Grand Rapids with a chainsaw- among other tools- on October 28.

Located at Rosa Parks Circle, watch master carver Randy "Ice Guru" Finch carve a "Star Wars" themed work of art.

While watching the live pumpkin carving, stroll throughout downtown Grand Rapids to see other pumpkin carvings of various shapes and sizes.

The carving will begin at 3 p.m.

Learn more about this event and more at iceguru.com.