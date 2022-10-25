Watch 16 of West MI's best chefs compete for charity at Taste of Hope on Nov. 7

16 of West Michigan's best chefs will be putting their skills on display and battling it out to be crowned Top Chef of the Year, while raising money for charity, at the upcoming Taste of Hope on November 7.

This year’s group of competing chefs promises to deliver a wide array of dishes, providing a true culinary experience to all guests. Guests will be able to taste, sample, and vote for their favorite dishes.

In addition to the unlimited tastings, the evening will also feature crafted cocktails and a remarkable live & silent auction filled with one of a kind culinary and travel experiences.

Taste of Hope: A Chefs Competition is a fundraising event hosted by the American Cancer Society.

Taste of Hope will take place at Frederik Meijer Gardens at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about the chefs competing, visit acstasteofhopewmi.org.