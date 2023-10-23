Warm yourself up with these fall-inspired cocktails from Drink GR

Apple, maple, and cinnamon are all flavors of fall, but also wonderful flavors to put in a cocktail.

Nate Blury from the group Drink GR, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some cocktail recipes that are perfect to sip on during the autumn season.

Maple Bourbon Cider



2 ounces Apple Cider chilled

1 ounce Varchas Bourbon

½ to one tsp maple syrup optional

2 ounces Ginger Beer chilled

Apple wedges for garnish

Combine cider, bourbon, and syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake until very cold (if serving a crowd, combine these two ingredients in a pitcher and refrigerate for at least an hour.) Strain the mixture into an ice-filled glass and top it with the chilled ginger beer. Stir gently. Garnish with an apple wedge and serve.

Apple Cider Mule

· 2 ounces vodka

· 1 ounce fireball cinnamon whisky (to taste)

· ½ ounce lime juice

· 4 ounces apple cider

· 3 ounces ginger beer

Pour all ingredients into a copper mug or cocktail glass. Add ice and stir. Garnish with apple slices and a cinnamon stick, if desired. Cheers!

Apple Gin and Elderflower



2 Ounces Gin

1 Ounce Elderflower Liqueur

5 ounces Apple Cider

In a jam jar, mix the Tanqueray London Dry Gin with cordial. When ready to serve, divide the mixture between 8 glasses, and top up with apple juice, apple slices, and ice.

For more fall recipe ideas and to learn about the latest in GR’s Hospitality and Beverage News, join the Facebook group, DrinkGR.