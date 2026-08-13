Walking Fish Pottery creates functional indoor and outdoor pottery

Walking Fish Pottery was born out of founder and owner Tom Reynolds' love of art, turning a hobby into works of art that are not just unique, but simple in form, whimsy in design, and versatility of environment.

Walking Fish Pottery pieces include kitchen items such as berry bowls, mugs, and steins. A variety of vase options are available to purchase, and garden options include bird baths and feeders. Each piece is not meant for display, but to be used to their fullest.

Other garden pieces include fairy garden homes, which can be purchased to complete a village. Tom joined Michelle on the Altogas patio with several pieces from the collection to talk about his work!

Walking Fish Pottery is located at 4009 Childs Ave NW in Comstock Park. Visit walkingfishpottery.com for more information.

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