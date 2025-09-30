Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Grand Rapids

Over seven million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, a degenerative brain disease that is a type of dementia affecting memory, thinking, and behavior. Worldwide, 55 million people live with Alzheimer's and other dementias. In Michigan, there are over 202,000 people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, along with 385,000 unpaid caregivers.

Today, advancements in medical technology and research have made significant progress in the awareness, understanding, and treatment of Alzheimer's, but there is still plenty of work that needs to be done in research and support. The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the largest event to raise awareness and funding for care, support, and research. Research is also occurring at the university level, where Michigan State University has been utilizing grant money from the Alzheimer's Association to continue further efforts.

In Grand Rapids, this year's walk will be held Saturday, October 4 at Calder Plaza. Registration begins at 9 A.M., with a Promise Garden ceremony beginning at 10 A.M. The walk will follow the ceremony.

In tandem with the Promise Garden ceremony, participants will carry flowers of various colors, with a different color representing their personal connection to the disease.

Grand Rapids Walk Manager Margaret Howard joined MSU Assistant Professor of Department of Translational Neuroscience Dr. Ben Combs on the Morning Mix sofa to discuss the event and role of investing in research.

Visit act.alz.org to register.

