Walk to End Alzheimer's Grand Rapids coming to Calder Plaza on October 26

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Alzheimer's Association of Michigan is once again getting ready to host its largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

Walk to End Alzheimer's calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Participants can start fundraising money that will benefit the Alzheimer's Association before the event. Then on the day of the walk, people will meet at Calder Plaza to take a mile walk around downtown Grand Rapids.

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Grand Rapids will take place on October 26. Registration opens at 9 a.m. followed by the ceremony and walk at 10 a.m.

To sign up for the walk and to learn more, visit act.alz.org/gr.

