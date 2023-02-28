Walk for Warmth to raise awareness and funds for families who can't afford to heat their homes

Winters in Michigan are long and cold, and that can be incredibly expensive due to the high cost of fuel. No one should have to choose between feeding their family and heating their home, which is why the Walk for Warmth event wants to raise awareness and funds for those families that need help.

Walk for Warmth is a short walk hosted by Kent County Community Action to raise money to keep the heat on for families in Kent County who have received a utility shut-off notice for gas, electric, and deliverable fuels like propane.

Walk for Warmth will take place on March 4 at 121 M.L.K. Jr St SE, Grand Rapids. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

For pre-registration and more information, visit AccessKent.com/WalkforWarmth.