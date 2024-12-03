Vredevoogd installs water filters to ensure what you drink is clear and clean

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Water is one of the key building blocks of life, so keeping harsh minerals and waterborne bacteria out of drinking water can not only help keep strange odors and colors away, but it can help keep the plumbing system running smoothly.

The experts at Vredevoogd can install and maintain eco-friendly superior water filtration systems for both residential and commercial use. These systems get rid of harsh minerals and waterborne bacteria that pollute your drinking water, therefore preventing discoloration, strange odors, bad taste, and even plumbing system damage.

Their professional plumbers have been serving West Michigan residents since 1964, meaning they have 50 years of experience creating bespoke water treatment plans for your home. Treatments include installing:

Water softeners

Iron filters

Backwashing and non-backwashing filter

Drinking Water Systems

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Point-of-use Systems

Reach out about their services by calling 1.800.FIX.LEAK or visiting Vredevoogd.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok