Volunteers wanted! Become a meal prepper for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan ensures that local seniors don't go hungry through dining sites, a food pantry, and the most well-known service, home-delivered meals.

The organization provides hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals to thousands of homebound seniors in Kent and Allegan Counties every year. However, volunteers are an essential piece of the process, and they're in desperate need of drivers to deliver meals.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team donned aprons and hairnets and took a set into their prep kitchen to spend a couple of hours prepping meals in their Grandville facility.

To learn more about their services or other volunteer opportunities, visit mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.