Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Volunteers wanted! Become a meal prepper for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team visits the Grandville facility to help pack dinners for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 11:26:57-04

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan ensures that local seniors don't go hungry through dining sites, a food pantry, and the most well-known service, home-delivered meals.

The organization provides hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals to thousands of homebound seniors in Kent and Allegan Counties every year. However, volunteers are an essential piece of the process, and they're in desperate need of drivers to deliver meals.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team donned aprons and hairnets and took a set into their prep kitchen to spend a couple of hours prepping meals in their Grandville facility.

To learn more about their services or other volunteer opportunities, visit mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book