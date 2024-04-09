Volunteers needed for the "Above the Influence" Youth Summit

Junior and high school students share a common desire to belong and be part of a group. The group someone chooses can have a big impact on their life choices with peer pressure and other factors playing a role.

Kent County Prevention Coalition is helping children rise above the influence of drugs and alcohol through the “Above The Influence” Youth Summit taking place on May 10. However, they need volunteers to help these Kent County teens thrive and give them a positive experience.

Some of the volunteer spots include welcoming students, helping with registration, workshop survey collection, and more.

The event typically requires 100 volunteers and 100 chaperons.

To sign up, visit kcpreventioncoalition.org