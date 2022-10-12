Visit Muskegon's creative collections during Tour The Town on Oct. 15

Ever wanted to explore Muskegon to see the art and culture the city has to offer? The Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition is hosting an event called Tour the Town showcasing all of Muskegon's creative and artistic venues.

The event encourages the community to “Visit Muskegon’s Creative Collections,” and will feature many of the coalition venues. The open house-style event will feature activities

like live music, historical games, behind-the-scenes tours, classes, crafts, and much more.

Tour the Town will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and kids nine and under are free. Each ticket is valid for one admittance to all of the MACC participating locations. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

A full list of events and specific times can be found here.