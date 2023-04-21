Violent Femmes to perform with Grand Rapids Symphony on Oct. 6 & 7

When thinking of a concert at the Grand Rapids Symphony, it's a stretch to tie them in with the 40-year-old punk band, The Violent Femmes. The unique pairing will be taking the stage together in October, creating an unforgettable experience for anyone who loves music.

The Violent Femmes was formed in 1981 as an acoustic punk-rock band playing on the streets of Milwaukee, influenced by The Velvet Underground. Original members Gordon Gano, Brian Ritchie, and others join your Grand Rapids Symphony for a full orchestra experience.

Get set for a long list of cult classics such as “Add it Up,” “Blister in the Sun,” “Kiss Off,” “Gone Daddy Gone,” “American Music” and “Gimme the Car.”

The concert will contain explicit lyrics, so audience discretion is advised.

The show will take place at DeVos Performance Hall on October 6 and 7 at 7 p.m.

To stay updated on when tickets go on sale, visit grsymphony.org.