Viola Shipman's new MI-based novel, "Famous in a Small Town", releases June 13

It's a tradition for many Western Michigan families that when the weather warms up, they head North. Make that trip and get lost in a wonderful story at the same time while not leaving the house in Viola Shipman's newest book, "Famous in a Small Town."

Viola Shipman, the pen name for writer Wade Rouse, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the inspiration behind his latest book along with upcoming events to celebrate the launch.

Pre-order the paperback of "Famous in a Small Town" by June 8, and be entered for a chance at winning $750. One lucky winner will win a leather Coach Cherry Hand Bag, Coach Cherry Key Chain, 100% Silk Cherry Blossom Scarf, and Cherry Apron, along with Cherry Measuring Spoons! To enter, e-mail gary@violashipman.com a copy of your paperback receipt along with your mailing address! The winner will be announced on June 11.

Viola Shipman will also be making an appearance at Cranes Pie Pantry Restaurant and Winery in Fennville for a book launch party. Tickets cost $65 and the event starts at 5:30 on June 13.