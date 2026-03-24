vinylandvintageGR prepares for Spring pop-up market

vinylandvintageGR is a community that brings lovers of vintage media together throughout a series of markets where artists, vinyl collectors, vintage media collectors, and more gather to celebrate community connection and provide a thriving space for creatives. The community will hold their Spring pop-up event on Sunday, March 29 at the Four Star Theatre, located at 1944 Division Ave S in Grand Rapids.

From 1 P.M. to 6 P.M., all ages are welcome to shop from over 20 vinyl and vintage vendors, featuring records, audio and video cassettes, clothing, jewelry, housewares, and artwork. Local DJs will play music throughout the day, and a live henna artist will be present. The event will also feature raffle prizes that includes a live art auction.

Guests can also enjoy food from Noggs Nest BBQ, Pizza MI, and Neko Taiyaki. A mocktail bar will also be available.

The event is free to attend and family-friendly. Whitney Becker, owner of vinylandvintageGR and Phia Kay Art owner Sophia Bartle sat down with Michelle to discuss the event.

For more information, RSVP to the event on Facebook. vinylandvintageGR can also be found on Facebook and Instagram with more information on future market events.

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