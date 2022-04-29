Vintage and Handmade Marketplace brings retro styles & more to Downtown Market

Take a trip back in time at the Downtown Market this weekend as the Vintage and Handmade Marketplace brings in vendors that have those hard-to-find vintage goods to complete collections or make unique gifts.

There will be 60 true vintage and modern handmade vendors showcasing clothing, accessories, home goods, furniture, and the most creative artists, designers, and makers from all across the region.

Vintage and Handmade Marketplace will take place on May 1 inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To stay updated on the event, follow their Facebook page.

