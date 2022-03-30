View the fashions of KCAD students at Flourish: A Fashion Studies Capstone Show

The runway will be poppin' as Kendall College of Art and Design presents their 2022 Capstone Fashion Show!

KCAD Fashion Studies students of all skill levels will be showing off their designs at this event. The name of this year's show is titled "Flourish," which incapsulates an inspiring fusion of creative ingenuity and design.

Designs are based around three different themed scenes: Vivid Vision, Serene Sky, and Deep Thought. There will be a debut of the senior Capstone collections, and a special showcasing of garments designed for the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Flourish: Kendall College of Art and Design 2022 Fashion Studies Capstone Show will take place on April 5 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The fashion show will take place at High Five GR, located at 19 La Grave Avenue SE.

The event is free, but attendees must register on Eventbrite.