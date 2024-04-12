View and purchase locally made pottery and fibers at Spring Show and Sale

The art of pottery and weaving is oftentimes described as therapeutic and relaxing, which is why many people turn to these activities as a hobby or even a job.

The West Michigan Potters Guild and Woodland Weavers and Spinner Guild are all about these art forms and will be showing off all their creations at their annual Spring Show and Sale on April 13.

At the show, the public will have a chance to purchase beautiful, handcrafted gift items made by local Michigan artists.

The members' creativity is showcased in the items for sale such as bowls, cups, glasses, garments, scarves, hats, and many more fashion accessories. Also, available are a wide variety of towels, rugs, pillows, wall hangings, and many other items for the home.

The 33rd Annual Spring Show and Sale will take place at St. Nicholas Cultural Center, located at 2250 East Paris SE, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at westmichiganpottersguild.com.