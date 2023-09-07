Vice Presidency Conference taking place at Gerald R. Ford Museum on Sept. 8 & 9

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

An exhibit at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is taking a closer look at the vice presidency - the significance of the role, the ways it's changed, and the impact the vice president has on our country.

The museum and the Gerald R. Ford Foundation are hosting a special conference coinciding with this exhibit, giving all of us even more insight through expert panels and talks.

The conference will feature an array of speakers ranging from famed Vice-Presidential scholars like Chris Whipple and Kate Andersen Brower to the Vice-Presidential photographers of Kamala Harris, George H.W. Bush, Walter Mondale, and Gerald Ford.

These speakers will explore different aspects of the often-overlooked office, including the Vice President’s role in American politics, its changing impact over time, and personal experiences.

The Vice-Presidency Conference will take place at the Gerald R. Ford Museum on September 8 at 6 p.m. and September 9 at 9:20 a.m.

The event is free to attend. See a complete event schedule at geraldrfordfoundation.org.