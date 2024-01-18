Veurink’s RV Center, a family-owned business, appearing at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

Winter is the time of year when people long for the days of summer; beach days, barbecues, and camping. Spend the weekend dreaming and preparing for those long, sunny, warmer days at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show at DeVos Place.

The Veurink's RV Center, a family-owned business that has been making special RV memories for over 65 years, is one of the dozens of vendors making an appearance at the Camper, RV, and Travel Show. Veurink's RV Center specializes in RV sales, RV service, RV parts & accessories, and replacement parts. Their goal is to cater to all RV needs so they can fully embrace the flexibility of the RV lifestyle.

At the Camper, RV, and Travel Show, view 200,000 square feet of the latest motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, teardrops, fold-downs, and van campers are on display and available for purchase, with financing available right at the show.

Plus, guests will have opportunities to explore potential vacation destinations, hundreds of public and private campgrounds, resorts, and more.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show will take place at the following times:

Thursday, January 18, 3-9 p.m.

Friday, January 19, 12-9 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 6-14, or $18 for a multi-day ticket.

Get a complete show schedule at GrandRapidsRVShow.com.