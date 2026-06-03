Veteran 1st holding women's veteran conference

Veteran 1st provides advocacy and resources to veterans and their families, including housing, mental health, food security, and more. They will host the first annual Women Veterans Conference on June 8 through 10 at the Raddison Hotel in Kalamazoo.

Female veterans, community organizations, and members of the public are invited to attend a variety of workshops that cater towards professional development and leadership training for women veterans, including leadership, advocacy, wellness, and community connection.

The event's keynote speaker is former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Zaneta Adams. Other speakers set to appear include She Served LLC founder Lorrena Black, Inner North and Sailor's Manifesto founder and combat veteran Suhey Fisher, and Battle Creek VAMC Executive Medical Center Director Michelle Martin.

The event will also feature a Boots & Gowns Gala the evening of June 9. A separate registration is also available independently of the conference.

Registration for the Women Veterans Conference is available now and is $100 per person.

Veteran 1st founder, CEO, and U.S. Army Veteran Toni Kennedy and Suhey Fisher sat down with Michelle to share more about the organization and event.

Visit veteran1st.org for more information and additional resources.

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