Vet Fest connects veterans to benefits in West Michigan on August 12

VETLIFE is an organization dedicated to bringing veterans together to provide a safer, healthier, and prosperous civilian lifestyle. One way they establish those meaningful connections is through Vet Fest, Michigan's largest veteran event of the year.

Veterans aren’t accessing their benefits because they don’t understand what benefits they are entitled to and who to speak to get those benefits Michigan is home to 570,000 veterans, but in 2019 less than 18 percent were connected to a benefit.

VETLIFE mission is to educate and connect veterans to vetted resource providers, which is where Vet Fest becomes a great resource for veterans across West Michigan. Their goal is to get each veteran connected to a benefit created direct economic benefit in communities they live in

Vet Fest will take place at Fowlerville Fair Grounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free for all veteran families.

For a complete event schedule and vendor list, visit vetlifetoday.org.