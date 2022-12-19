Versiti is asking people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood this holiday season

In the season of giving, while some people may not be able to donate money, there's still a wonderful way to donate to celebrate the love and generosity of the season: giving blood.

Blood donations often decline during the holidays when busy schedules, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses can make it more difficult.

Donating blood takes about an hour and has the potential to save up to three lives. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

To find a donation center or community blood drive in your neighborhood, call 866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org.

This segment is sponsored by Versiti.