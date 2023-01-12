Versiti Blood issues emergency appeal for blood donations

Versiti Blood has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations, and they're asking the community to roll up their sleeves and make a donation.

According to Versiti, less than a day's supply of lifesaving blood is on the shelves for Michigan hospitals. One in seven patients entering a hospital requires blood products, which is used to help trauma victims, cancer patients, and other life-saving procedures.

All blood types are needed, with types O-positive and O-negative most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is unknown.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan has multiple donation centers throughout Michigan.

Make an appointment by visiting Versiti.org or calling 866-642-5663

This segment is sponsored by Versiti Blood Center of Michigan.