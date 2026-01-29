Versiti Blood Center of Michigan seeking urgent blood donations

In the United States, someone needs blood every two seconds. From routine treatments to procedures, one pint can save up to three lives.

Due to the recent winter weather across the state, blood drives and appointments had be canceled, leaving a critical gap in the need for donations. Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is calling for donors to reschedule appointments or sign up to save lives today.

Anybody over the age of 17 and in good health who meets guidelines is eligible to donate. Be sure to bring a photo I.D. when you sign up to donate, and the entire process takes about one hour.

Donors are also eligible to receive a $25 e-gift card when they sign up through Versiti through the rest of January.

Dawn Kaiser, director of donor services for Versiti Blood Center of Michigan visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit versiti.org for more information and to schedule appointment, or call (866) 642-5663. You can also follow them on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

