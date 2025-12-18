Verity Ballet presents "The Nutcracker"

The beloved ballet classic "The Nutcracker" is hitting the Verity Ballet Company stage this holiday season!

There are two dates for the performance this year: Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20. There is an evening performance at 6 P.M. on Friday, and two performances on Saturday at 1:30 P.M. and 4:30 P.M.

Tickets for the performance range from $15 to $25 and can be purchased on the Company's website.

Verity Ballet co-director Hannah Trulock returned to the Morning Mix and brought dancers Annabel Paetschow and Mercy Bradley to talk about the show!

