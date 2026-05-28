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Verity Ballet presents "The Little Mermaid"

Two performances will be held on Saturday, May 30 at Belding High School
Verity Ballet presents "The Little Mermaid"
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Verity Ballet provides ballet classes for ages three to adult, offering a professional curriculum with performances held inside community venues, welcoming dancers of all skill levels into the company.

The company is presenting an original, full-length production of "The Little Mermaid", combining the story of Hans Christian Anderson's fairy tale and Disney adaptation to stage, re-imagined in a ballet format. Two performances will be featured on Saturday, May 30, with a matinee showtime at 1:30 P.M. and an evening performance at 4:30 P.M.

Performances will be held at the Performing Arts Center inside Belding High School. Tickets range from $15 for upper level seating to $25 for main floor seating.

Verity Ballet co-director Hannah Trulock and dancers Audrey Alexander, Emily Downing, Landis Schenck, and Elliott Williams spoke with Todd and Michelle about the show and gave a presentation preview!

Visit verityballet.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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