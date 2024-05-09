Vandermill shows off what they're serving during Cider Week GR

Nine days of cider celebrations are about to take over Grand Rapids starting on Saturday as Cider Week GR returns with a wide range of events and tap takeovers.

Paul Vander Heide from Vandermill Grand Rapids and Paula Englin, the executive director of the Michigan Cider Association, shares more about what events and drinks they'll be offering during Cider Week.

From May 10-18, there will be cider events, tap takeovers, paired dinners, and more happening all around Grand Rapids.

The Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP) will also be taking place during Cider Week May 15-17. While not open to the public, the world’s largest cider competition focuses on raising the caliber of cider as a category of beverage.

To wrap up the festivities on May 18, Michigan Cider Fest will take place at Rosa Parks Circle. Attendees can sample ciders from across the state, feast on local foods and enjoy live music.

Cider Week will also be hosting a giveaway through Experience Grand Rapids! To enter, click this link.

To see a complete list of events and participating cideries, visit CiderWeekGR.com.