Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Van Andel Institute for Education offers K–12 STEM-based Classroom Field Trips and Mobile Science Events

Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 11:42:55-04

Van Andel Institute for Education is empowering K-12 educators and students through hands-on and engaging STEM experiences.

Together with VAI, educators can offer Classroom Field Trips and immerse students in grade-specific investigations. Virtual or in-person, kids will explore hands-on science and interact with VAI scientists where they witness groundbreaking work in action.

Curiosity on Wheels provides exciting hands-on STEM opportunities for kids to think and act like scientists. This mobile event offers hands-on STEM investigations with customizable themes to students, families, and communities, bolstered by dedicated staff, supplies, and immersive scientific experiences.

To learn more about VAI’s customized science events, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book