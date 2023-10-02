Van Andel Institute for Education offers K–12 STEM-based Classroom Field Trips and Mobile Science Events

Van Andel Institute for Education is empowering K-12 educators and students through hands-on and engaging STEM experiences.

Together with VAI, educators can offer Classroom Field Trips and immerse students in grade-specific investigations. Virtual or in-person, kids will explore hands-on science and interact with VAI scientists where they witness groundbreaking work in action.

Curiosity on Wheels provides exciting hands-on STEM opportunities for kids to think and act like scientists. This mobile event offers hands-on STEM investigations with customizable themes to students, families, and communities, bolstered by dedicated staff, supplies, and immersive scientific experiences.

To learn more about VAI’s customized science events, visit their website.