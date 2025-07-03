Van Andel Institute for Education offering free STEM activities this summer

The Van Andel Institute for Education, or VAI Education, offers education programs for K-12 students to benefit their engagement through curiosity, creativity, and creative thinking. They also offer professional development and instructional resources for K-12 teachers.

At their core, financial limitations should never provide a barrier to quality education for both students and teachers.

With math and science proficiency rates at a steep decline along with plummeting reading scores from fourth through eighth graders, summer is an opportunity for students to catch up, refresh, or get ahead in their academics.

This summer, VAI Education is offering free STEM activities for families and students of all ages to keep the learning going at home.

Michael Grieb, K-12 Learning Specialist at VAI Education, visited the Mix to discuss the program's benefits and the regular summer camp programs offered to students.

Visit vaieducation.org for more information.

