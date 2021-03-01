Van Andel Institute announces lineup for student summer camps

With springtime just around the corner, it's time for parents to start planning activities for the kids to do during summer break. The Van Andel Institute's Summer Camps are perfect for kids who are ready to explore the world of science.

The Vna Andel Institute's Summer Camps have gone virtual due to the pandemic, but it's different from sitting in front of a computer all day in Zoom meetings While the teachers connect with students throughout the day via technology, the kids will be away from the screen immersed in their assigned activities.

VAI will supply all of the materials and fun for each summer camp. There are different themes for all grade levels, so there is a wide variety of subjects to learn for all ages.

To view the list of summer camps available, click here.

To sign up, call (616)-234-5528 or email information@vaei.org.