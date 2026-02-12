Valentine's-themed cocktails with DrinkGR's Nate Blury

Valentine's Day is coming up this weekend, and regardless of who you're celebrating with, a festive beverage is always a good idea. DrinkGR's Nate Blury visited the Morning Mix to share a cocktail and mocktail recipe!

Raspberry Rose Fizz

Ingredients:



2 Drops Rose Water

Bread & Butter Prosecco

1oz Long Road Raspberry Liqueur

Soda Water

Fresh Raspberries for garnish



Romance Refresher

Ingredients:



3oz Vanilla Raspberry Simple Syrup

1/2 Lemon

2 Drops Rose Water

12oz Sparkling Water

Fresh Strawberries for garnish

Directions:



Cut a strawberry in half, then cut off the hull from each half in a V shape to create two heart-shaped strawberry pieces. Thread each piece through a cocktail pick (optional), then set aside. Fill two highball glasses ¾ full with crushed or pebble ice. Divide Raspberry vanilla syrup, lemon juice, rose water, and sparkling water evenly between each glass. Gently stir to combine each mocktail, then garnish by floating the strawberry hearts on top. Serve cold.

Making the Strawberry Vanilla Syrup:



Hull and slice eight ounces of strawberries, and split open one vanilla bean to expose its seeds. Add raspberries and vanilla bean to a small saucepan with one cup of water and one cup of sugar (or other sweetener) over medium heat. Stir to dissolve the sugar and bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and strain out solid ingredients, then allow syrup to cool fully before using. Makes 10 servings.

Additionally, Nate will be serving these drinks and more at the My Bloody Valentine Silent Disco and Speed Dating and Dancing at The LIT

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok