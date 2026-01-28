Spend Valentine's Day with Ice Guru Events' Silent Disco

Ice Guru Events are known across downtown Grand Rapids for their summer silent discos on the Blue Bridge, but for those looking for a winter escape, the business is hosting "My Bloody Valentine: A Silent Disco".

An "anti-Valentine's" celebration, the event will be held at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday, February 13 from 9 P.M. to 1 A.M. There will be different wireless channels featuring upbeat, energetic music from different DJ sets.

Additionally, the event will feature heart-shaped ice sculpture gifts, photo booths, and more.

Early Bird tickets for the silent disco are available for $21 until January 30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Tickets increase to $23 beginning January 31.

Owner Randy Finch sat down with Todd to share more about the growth of silent discos downtown and what to expect at this event!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok