Valentine's Day Cocktails to share with your sweetheart

Love is in the air, so Nate Blury stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share fun cocktail ideas to sip on with your sweetheart.
"Chocolate Covered Cherry"
- 1oz Cherry Liqueur with Ginga9
- 2oz Round Barn Salted Caramel
- 1.5 oz Crème De' Cacao
- 1oz Vodka
- 2 dashed chocolate bitters.
Directions: Mix all of the ingredients in a shaker and then pour over ice. Garnish with cherries.
"Pink 75"
- 2oz Gin (Alkkemist)
- 1oz Elderflower Liqueur
- 1oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
- 2 oz Rose Wine (Fresh Vine)
Directions: Pour gin, elderflower, and lemon juice into a shaker and combine. Pour into cocktail glasses and top with chilled pink sparkling rosé. Serve immediately and garnish with a lemon slice.
Discover these recipes and more at the DrinkGR Facebook page.