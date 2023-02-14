Watch Now
Valentine's Day Cocktails to share with your sweetheart

Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 11:25:46-05

Love is in the air, so Nate Blury stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share fun cocktail ideas to sip on with your sweetheart.

"Chocolate Covered Cherry"

  • 1oz Cherry Liqueur with Ginga9
  • 2oz Round Barn Salted Caramel
  • 1.5 oz Crème De' Cacao
  • 1oz Vodka
  • 2 dashed chocolate bitters.

Directions: Mix all of the ingredients in a shaker and then pour over ice. Garnish with cherries.

"Pink 75"

  • 2oz Gin (Alkkemist)
  • 1oz Elderflower Liqueur
  • 1oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
  • 2 oz Rose Wine (Fresh Vine)

Directions: Pour gin, elderflower, and lemon juice into a shaker and combine. Pour into cocktail glasses and top with chilled pink sparkling rosé. Serve immediately and garnish with a lemon slice.

Discover these recipes and more at the DrinkGR Facebook page.

