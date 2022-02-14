Valentine's Day cocktails to drink with your sweetheart

Tropical Sweetheart

Ingredients

· 1 ½ oz. Eastern Kille white rum

· ½ oz. Grenadin

· 2 oz. Guava nectar

· 2 oz. Lemon-lime soda

Instructions

1. Build in glass over ice.

2. Gently stir in lemon lime soda.

3. Garnish with cotton candy and conversation hearts.

Takes Two to Mango

Ingredients

· 1 ½ oz. Saint Liberty Bourbon

· ¼ oz. Italicus liqueur

· ½ oz. Lemon juice

· ½ oz. Honey syrup 1:1

· 1 oz. Mango puree

· Float Angostura bitters

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients apart from the Angostura bitters in a cocktail shaker.

2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over block ice.

3. Float the Angostura bitters and garnish with a mango spear.

Roses At Dusk

Ingredients

· 2 oz. El' Bandido Yankee Tequila Blanco

· ¾ oz. Prickly pear purée infused with rosebuds

· ¾ oz. Fresh lime juice

· ½ oz. Simple syrup

· 1 oz. Aquafaba or egg white

Instructions

1. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice.

2. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

3. Garnish with rose petals and nutmeg.

For Prickly pear purée infusion: Mix 30 mg of dry rosebuds and 500 ml of prickly pear purée. Let it rest for 3 hours in the refrigerator. Strain and use.

Alternatively, you can swap for either a prickly pear and rose liqueur, or a pomegranate cordial and grenadine syrup.

Get full recipes and more by joining the Facebook Group, DrinkGR.