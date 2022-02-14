Valentine's Day cocktails to drink with your sweetheart

Tropical Sweetheart
Ingredients
· 1 ½ oz. Eastern Kille white rum
· ½ oz. Grenadin
· 2 oz. Guava nectar
· 2 oz. Lemon-lime soda
Instructions
1. Build in glass over ice.
2. Gently stir in lemon lime soda.
3. Garnish with cotton candy and conversation hearts.
Takes Two to Mango
Ingredients
· 1 ½ oz. Saint Liberty Bourbon
· ¼ oz. Italicus liqueur
· ½ oz. Lemon juice
· ½ oz. Honey syrup 1:1
· 1 oz. Mango puree
· Float Angostura bitters
Instructions
1. Combine all ingredients apart from the Angostura bitters in a cocktail shaker.
2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over block ice.
3. Float the Angostura bitters and garnish with a mango spear.
Roses At Dusk
Ingredients
· 2 oz. El' Bandido Yankee Tequila Blanco
· ¾ oz. Prickly pear purée infused with rosebuds
· ¾ oz. Fresh lime juice
· ½ oz. Simple syrup
· 1 oz. Aquafaba or egg white
Instructions
1. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice.
2. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
3. Garnish with rose petals and nutmeg.
For Prickly pear purée infusion: Mix 30 mg of dry rosebuds and 500 ml of prickly pear purée. Let it rest for 3 hours in the refrigerator. Strain and use.
Alternatively, you can swap for either a prickly pear and rose liqueur, or a pomegranate cordial and grenadine syrup.
