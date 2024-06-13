Urogynecology at University of Michigan Health-West treats women with pelvic floor issues and more

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

While there are many health conditions that men and women share, everyone has unique parts and issues that require care. For women, the pelvic floor is something that many women don't think about until there's a problem.

Dr. Mallorie Hoover, a doctor of Urogynecology at University of Michigan Health-West, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss how the facility can help treat women with pelvic floor issues.

Urogynecologists specialize in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, addressing issues related to the pelvic floor, which includes the bladder, reproductive system, and rectum.

They diagnose and treat various conditions such as bladder and rectal incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, overactive bladder, interstitial cystitis, and recurrent urinary tract infections.

Treatment plans may involve medications, injections, vaginal pessaries, pelvic floor muscle training, nerve stimulation, and surgeries like vaginal wall repair, bladder installations, or uterus removal.

Women should discuss symptoms like vaginal bulging, pelvic pain, trouble urinating, frequent UTIs, pain during sex, or incontinence with their primary care doctor to potentially get referred to a urogynecologist for specialized care.

Learn more by visiting uofmhealthwest.org.

