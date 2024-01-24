Urban Alliance's "Change of Status" program helps men overcome their troubled backgrounds

Urban Alliance is making serious changes in the lives of men across West Michigan in its Change of Status Program.



The 12-week program is designed for individuals with a history of incarceration, violent behavioral tendencies, and/or minimal substance abuse issues.

In addition to supporting individual participants in removing barriers that prevent them from living full, free lives, Change of Status also aims to improve the community by empowering the marginalized populations who are often involved in the gun violence crisis to rewrite their narrative and make better decisions for themselves and the greater community.

Once they complete the program, participants have a chance to qualify to receive $1,200 for meeting program commitments and use the money to start their new life.

The next Change of Status cohort begins February 8 and is already full. Spaces remain for the following cohort, which will begin May 16.

To express interest in the May cohort, call 269.348.0978 or email rtucker@uainc.org or yharris@uainc.org. Interviews for admittance will begin in April.