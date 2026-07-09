Uptown Church GR's summer events return to benefit community relationships

Uptown Church GR has brought two summer events to the Grand Rapids community for the past several years, with the goal of strengthening relationships within the community.

First up is the Community Celebration, which will be held July 12 from 12 to 4 P.M. at Uptown Church. The event will feature live entertainment from Lamp Light and the Conquerors Strength Team, as well as hamburgers, hot dogs, bounce houses, face painting, and community resources. There will also be a backpack and bike giveaway. The event is open to all and free to attend.

The second is Fishing With The PoPo returning August 9 at Reeds Lake and John Collins Park. In the event of rain, the event will move to August 16. From 8 A.M. to 4 P.M., youth in attendance will receive a tackle box and fishing pole, as well as fish alongside members of GRPD and KCSD. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at the event.

Uptown GR Pastor Greg Amunga and Samika Douglas visited the Morning Mix to talk about the events.

Visit the church's main website for more information on their ministry. You can keep up with event information on their Facebook page or Email uptownchurchgr@gmail.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok