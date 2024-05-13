Upgrade your home with items and services from Williams Kitchen & Bath

Watch Now
Whether a home needs updated cabinetry, or a homeowner needs a change in scenery after living in a home for years, Williams Kitchen and Bath offers everything from products to instillation to give homeowners the kitchen or bath of their dreams.

Serving Michigan since 1968, Williams Kitchen & Bath offers a wide variety of quality products for your remodeling or new construction project. Whatever your needs, style, or budget, they work with homeowners, home buyers, builders, and contractors throughout Michigan to design the perfect space in their homes.

Fox 17 Morning Mix took a tour of their Grand Rapids showroom to see what Williams Kitchen and Bath offers people looking to renovate their space.

Williams Kitchen and Bath has five showrooms across West Michigan, staffed with a dedicated service team ready to assist:

Discover more items from their showroom at williamskitchen.com.

