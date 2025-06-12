Upcycle Bikes to participate in Grand Fondo

Grand Rapids' signature cycling event of the year, the KeyBank Gran Fondo, raises funds towards the work Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation continues to provide throughout the community.

Upcycle Bikes participated in the event last year, with over 30 staff members and clients joining together enjoying the ride and supporting a good cause. The race returns this year on June 21, and Upcycle Bikes will also return not only to participate, but continue their own mission of providing affordable, reliable transportation to residents who need it.

For this year's event, participants through Upcycle Bikes will provide a team captain, team organization, event registration, and a team shirt. bikes and helmets are also available if needed.

For more information including registration, visit upcyclebikes.org/ride-team. Visit keybankgranfondo.com to learn more about the cycling event!

