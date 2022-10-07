Watch Now
Upcoming shows at the Kalamazoo State Theatre

Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 10:26:29-04

The State Theatre has been a fixture in downtown Kalamazoo since 1927. They offer "Back Stage and Beyond" group tours where you can learn more about it's history.

Searching for a venue for your party, meeting, wedding, show, or event? Event venue rental is available at the Kalamazoo State Theatre too.

Of course there's plenty of movies and artists you can watch on their stage. Director of Marketing and Development, Harry Phillips, joined FOX 17 Morning Mix and shared more about what's coming up for October, November and December.

Learn more about the Kalamazoo State Theatre or purchase tickets by visiting kazoostate.com.

