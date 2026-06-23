Up, up, and away! Field of Flight prepares for takeoff in Battle Creek

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The city of Battle Creek is preparing for the annual Field of Flight, an air show and balloon festival held at the Battle Creek Executive Airport every summer. This year's event coincides with the semiquincentennial and will be held July 1 through 5.

This year, over 50 hot air balloons will compete for a $17,000 prize. Field of Flight will also feature over 25 civilian air show performers that include retired snowbird pilots, as well as a showcase of the MQ-9 Reaper Drone and United States Air Force F-35A jet team.

The evening also features a twilight air show and night air show, as well as fireworks. Attendees can also attend the Skerbeck Entertainment Group carnival and enjoy food and merchandise vendors.

There is a lot to look forward to this year and ticket prices vary depending on the activity. Field of Flight Executive Director Barbara Haluszka sat down with Todd to talk about the event.

Visit fieldofflight.com for more information including a full event schedule. The Battle Creek Executive Airport is located at 3140 5th Ave.

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