UnwindGR offers a comfy place for artists to knit, crochet, and more

A brand new business is getting ready to host their grand opening where people can come and unwind, literally! Unwind GR aims to be a haven for knitters, crocheters, and fiber artists of all skill levels.

The store will stock inspiring products and provide a space for knitters, crocheters, and fiber artists of all levels and skill sets while cultivating an inclusive community that promotes education through beginning classes, community events, and workshops

Owners Sivan and May are artists and educators passionate about fiber arts and bringing together the creative community in Grand Rapids. Unwind will be a place to enjoy the fiber arts, learn and socialize.

Unwind GR, located at 1059 Wealthy St SE Suite D, will host its grand opening on January 3. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., followed by an after party.

To learn more, visit unwindgrstore.com.

