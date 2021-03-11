"Unofficial Aldi Cookbook" features quick and easy recipes on a budget

Aldi is such a great way to cut costs and buy great ingredients to feed a big family. Now aspiring chefs can discover the countless wallet-friendly and tasty meals in "The Unofficial Aldi Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Made With Fan Favorites From the Award-Winning Grocery Store."

Author and chef Jeanette Hurt joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off one of the recipes, and give an inside look at the cookbook.

Hurt's cookbook grew out of her love of the store, and it features great dishes that are wonderful for everyday meals. Most dishes take less than 30 minutes to make, are healthy, family-friendly, and budget-conscious.

The recipes are easy for novices to follow, but they're also excited for experienced home cooks to make. Every recipe can be made with all ALDI and only ALDI ingredients.

To learn more, visit jeanettehurt.com