"Unlocking Love": MI woman shares experiences of being catfished, deepening her faith, and finding wholeness

When someone is a victim of deceit, betrayal, and lies, it can truly shatter their lives. What happens next is key; not to let that traumatic experience define them or derail them. Rather, to reflect on that experience, learn, and grow from it.

"Unlocking Love" by West Michigan author Stacey Szczepanski shares her story about her experience of being catfished, how it deepened her faith and let her on a journey to wholeness.

The book is full of authentic, raw moments about life on the other side of trauma, hurt, and manipulation and how God heals it all.

The book also covers how vulnerability, joy, healing, grace, and unconditional love can prevail despite heartache, moments of uncertainty, and life trials.

