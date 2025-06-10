Unleash your "party animal" at John Ball Zoo's Rendezoo 2025

John Ball Zoo's largest fundraising event, RendeZoo, is back for the summer, continuing to have fun, celebrate community, and continue to provide conservation efforts of wildlife and environments.

This year's RendeZoo will be Friday, June 13 at 7 P.M. Local food from 12 Grand Rapids restaurants, beverages, plus a live and silent auction will be available. Dueling pianos, roaming performers, and a 360 degree photobooth will provide entertainment. John Ball Zoo staff will provide immersive experiences through keeper chats and ambassador animal visits.

Tickets for the event are $150 for general admission. Please be advised that RendeZoo is for attendees 21 years of age and older.

Todd sat down with development events manager Megan MacGregor to learn more about what attendees can expect this year.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jbzoo.org.

