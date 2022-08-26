University of Michigan Health- West uses Buzzy Bee to help kids be unafraid of getting shots

With back-to-school, there's a long checklist of things to get the kids: pens, paper, notebooks, and beyond. However, a child's health is also on that checklist with the list of required vaccinations needed before heading back into the classroom. With so many kids afraid of needs and going to the doctor, how can parents make this less stressful for their kids?

University of Michigan Health- West offers a special tool to pediatric patients to help distract them from the anxiety and anticipated pain that comes from a shot called Buzzy Bee.

Meghan Rogers, head of Child Life Services at University of Michigan Health-West shares tips on how to prepare for back-to-school, as well as explains how Buzzy Bee works.

Buzzy Bee uses distraction, cold, and buzzing vibrations to physiologically block the "poke" pain by competing for the brain's attention. Buzzy and the cold-pack wings are placed on the injection site for 30-60 seconds, then is moved to a different part of the arm, resulting in less pain during the injection.

Learn more about Buzzy and other child life services offered at University of Michigan Health-West by visiting uofmhealthwest.org.